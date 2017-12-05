Eagles fans travel so well, Rams have to gameplan for it at home

Eagles fans are expected to show up to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in droves this weekend.

Remember back in October when Philadelphia fans invaded Carson City, California for the Eagles' win over the Chargers?

L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay sure does and he may have his team ready for it if it happens again.

McVay said on Monday that he may have the Rams practice working with a silent count this week in preparation from the likely deluge of Eagles fans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend, according to Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register.

McVay said he would consider practicing with silent count this week, after seeing how many Eagles fans were at StubHub for the Chargers game earlier this season. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 5, 2017

Both the Chargers and Rams have struggled to fill their stadiums this season with recent relocations. Couple that with a Super Bowl-contending Eagles team with a fan base known to travel very well for road games and you have the recipe for a Philly fan takeover in sunny California.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz raved about his team's fans when they took over the StubHub Center in week 4.

"I am not surprised by our fans. Honestly, it was unbelievable. They travel so well for every game," Wentz said. "It is so enjoyable and they make it so fun. It is starting to be the norm almost. Hats off to them. They bring it every game no matter where we are. We are really thankful for those guys."

McVay is wise enough to have his team prepared for the extra noise in their home stadium. The Rams had to resort to such a move earlier in the season when they hosted Seattle, so they may be prepared for it this time around.