Eagles fans really don't want to sign Josh Norman after Washington release

Washington released cornerback Josh Norman on Friday, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Norman, who turned 32 in December, was entering the fifth and final year of his extremely expensive, extremely disappointing tenure with the perennial NFC East afterthought.

Once upon a time, Norman was a highly-regarded cornerback, possibly the best in the league when he signed his big-money deal with Washington.

Now? Not so much.

Norman allowed a sky-high 16 touchdowns over his last two seasons in Washington, according to Pro Football Focus, and seems by and large to be over the hill.

That said, the Eagles are decidedly in the market for upgrades at the cornerback position this offseason. Should the Birds make a pass at Norman?

If it's up to the fanbase, absolutely not:

let me get ahead of the curve here:



no https://t.co/I34nHDtOD5



— #1 12/30/19 tweezer fan (@philatticus) February 14, 2020

I Think the Eagles should stay away from Norman. He's getting old and the Eagles have plenty of chances to upgrade their secondary in Free Agency and the Draft. #Eagles #Redskins #JoshNorman — Alex Schlerf (@alexschlerf) February 14, 2020

No don't start eagles. Norman is a joke — Jeff Cross (@Jeffrey_Cross33) February 14, 2020

@Eagles don't even think about it — Philly philLII (@C_4nnon) February 14, 2020

My comments on whether the Eagles should have interest in Josh Norman:



"No."



Thank you for your time.







— Greg Melo (@MeloVibes76) February 14, 2020

Before you ask no he isn't coming here he isn't good anymore https://t.co/UOxCCL0VRS — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 14, 2020

No, Eagles fans. Don't want Josh Norman. — Enes Stanker (@HisStankness) February 14, 2020

If you say you want the Eagles to get Josh Norman on my TL, I will block you and report you to twitter.



No No No No No No No



— Mid Major Matt (@MidMajorMatt) February 14, 2020

It's hard to argue with the sentiment. Norman isn't going to command the money he once did, but his name and reputation still bumps his money up higher than it needs to be.

Plus, he's 32 years old. This is the time for the Eagles to look for cornerbacks of the future, not of the past. There will be better, younger, more intriguing options in both free agency and the draft.

No thanks.

