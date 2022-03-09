Eagles fans' reactions to Commanders' Carson Wentz trade are perfect

Eagles fans' reactions to Commanders' Wentz trade are perfect originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What a few weeks it's been for Philadelphia's sports villains.

Not long after Ben Simmons was shipped up to Brooklyn, ending Simmons' acrimonious holdout, former Eagles franchise QB Carson Wentz has been traded for the second time in less than 13 months, this time with Wentz heading back East to Washington.

Wentz is now a Commander, which is hilarious for so many reasons.

It proves Howie Roseman an absolute wizard for being able to wrest a first-round pick away from the Colts in exchange for Wentz; it proves Eagles fans right for being ready to jettison Wentz after his embarrassing 2020 season; and it proves that Washington is an absolute joke of an organization.

Just an all-around great day for Eagles fans everywhere, and you'd better believe that when the news broke Birds fans were ready to pounce with some jubilant reactions online:

Howie won that trade. — #1 baja mode fan (@philatticus) March 9, 2022

The Eagles FLEECED the Colts. Lawd. Ended up moving him and that contract just one year later. — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) March 9, 2022

The Eagles get to face Carson Wentz twice a year. pic.twitter.com/jGCdul493Y — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) March 9, 2022

This has some serious McNabb to DC vibes. This is hilarious. Can't lose to Carson Wentz, fellas. Can't do it. https://t.co/9tgXr6J54U — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) March 9, 2022

Wentz in Washington

Ben in Brooklyn

A beautiful day to be a Philadelphian — Yo (@FlyGoalScoredBy) March 9, 2022

thinking about Carson playing at the Linc once a year pic.twitter.com/2qkegsxOUv — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) March 9, 2022

I would k*ll at least 5 men for my first ever Eagles home game to be Wentz's return — Rohan Singh (@haan_singh91) March 9, 2022

Remember when Carson Wentz was the QB of the future? Good times. — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) March 9, 2022

Keeping our enemies close. Philadelphia hallmark — Zo (@Tweets_By_Zo) March 9, 2022

If you wouldâ€™ve told me in 2017 that Carson Wentz would be in Washington and Ben Simmons would be on the Nets in 2022, I wouldâ€™ve called you an idiot. But here we are. https://t.co/bNMPFDmevq — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) March 9, 2022

Washington Red Donkeys https://t.co/snIdqMse7C — Allen Ivermectin (@FanSince09) March 9, 2022

The Eagles got a first-round pick for Carson Wentz and the Colts dumped him for a couple third-rounders the next offseason, muh gawd. — Alex Smith (@alexmsmith720) March 9, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/7yop2yidUL — FakeWIPCaller (@FakeWIPCaller) March 9, 2022

Yep, just a complete and total victory lap + victory cigar situation here for Eagles fans. This is fantastic.

Now to check on how Commanders fans are feeling...

hi @Twitter I'm being bullied and harassed like I made the Carson Wentz trade can u please block & arrest them. thx — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 9, 2022

Ah, yes. The sound of Washington's NFL franchise still spinning its wheels in mediocrity. Familiar and perfect. Thank you Dan Snyder!

This should be fantastic fodder for the Eagles-Commanders rivalry for the next however many games of football Wentz plays in Washington. Eventually the Commanders' front office will realize that he's a pumpkin and ship him somewhere else.

The dude isn't good. Have fun with that, D.C.!