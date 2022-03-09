Eagles fans' reactions to Commanders' Carson Wentz trade are perfect

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Hermann
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carson Wentz
    Carson Wentz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Eagles fans' reactions to Commanders' Wentz trade are perfect originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What a few weeks it's been for Philadelphia's sports villains.

Not long after Ben Simmons was shipped up to Brooklyn, ending Simmons' acrimonious holdout, former Eagles franchise QB Carson Wentz has been traded for the second time in less than 13 months, this time with Wentz heading back East to Washington.

Wentz is now a Commander, which is hilarious for so many reasons.

RELATED: Colts trade Carson Wentz to Commanders, back into NFC East 

It proves Howie Roseman an absolute wizard for being able to wrest a first-round pick away from the Colts in exchange for Wentz; it proves Eagles fans right for being ready to jettison Wentz after his embarrassing 2020 season; and it proves that Washington is an absolute joke of an organization.

Just an all-around great day for Eagles fans everywhere, and you'd better believe that when the news broke Birds fans were ready to pounce with some jubilant reactions online:

Yep, just a complete and total victory lap + victory cigar situation here for Eagles fans. This is fantastic.

Now to check on how Commanders fans are feeling...

Ah, yes. The sound of Washington's NFL franchise still spinning its wheels in mediocrity. Familiar and perfect. Thank you Dan Snyder!

This should be fantastic fodder for the Eagles-Commanders rivalry for the next however many games of football Wentz plays in Washington. Eventually the Commanders' front office will realize that he's a pumpkin and ship him somewhere else.

The dude isn't good. Have fun with that, D.C.!

Recommended Stories