Eagles fans react to Nick Sirianni's Coach of the Year snub

Eagles fans react to Sirianni's Coach of the Year snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Associated Press announced Wednesday the three candidates for NFL Coach of the Year.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is not one of them.

Instead the three finalists are Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

It's an absurd, surprising disrespect to the man who led the Eagles to the best record in the league in just his second year on the job while turning a question mark QB into an MVP candidate.

As you might imagine, Eagles fans are not appreciating the decision:

Didnâ€™t think he would win tbh but disrespectful af to not be a finalist. https://t.co/wmfqdO5NbT — #FireFletcher (@_Philly_Talk) January 25, 2023

Nick Sirianni isnâ€™t a Coach of the Year finalist? pic.twitter.com/qVkKglSMl9 — Dick Sirianni (@IgglesCoverage) January 25, 2023

Best record in football, helped make a QB who most people thought was a career backup All-Pro, beat the pants off Brian Daboll thrice, but sure. https://t.co/MWfYIvvvw7 — Bizarro Jordan Taber (@YoshkeZoidberg) January 25, 2023

Like Doug Pederson in 2017, I'm perfectly fine with Nick Sirianni not winning an award whose previous recipients include Jason Garrett and Matt Nagy. — mid-life crisis actor (@Southern_Philly) January 25, 2023

Best record in the league and not a coach of the year candidate. Everything is just so stupid — Rell (@rellgottsnacks) January 25, 2023

Dave, thatâ€™s such a joke in my opinion. Obviously coach of the year isnâ€™t that important but they should change the name to most improved team award if Sirianni isnâ€™t a finalist. — john cabal (@j_cabal1) January 25, 2023

Hard to blame Birds fans for the ire.

Story continues

The Eagles' projected win total from oddsmakers before the season began was 9.5, and they beat it by 4.5 wins. Sirianni engineered an entire offense around Jalen Hurts, an offense that became one of the NFL's most prolific units. He helped the Eagles navigate numerous injuries to key players. And two years in, he's 23-11 as a head coach. Sirianni has been a revelation.

Shanahan did an incredible job despite numerous injuries and got the most out of Brock Purdy, but I'm not sure "ask your GM to trade for Christian McCaffrey" is a coaching stroke of genius - nor is "have your all-world defensive coordinator pilot a once-in-a-generation defense". He's a very good coach, but it's a push for me.

The Giants were projected before the season began to win 7.5 games by oddsmakers, and they won 9. Getting to the postseason is great, and was probably a year ahead of schedule, but it wasn't some otherworldly lift. Daboll seems to have established a strong culture in his first year in New York, but he got pantsed last week by the Eagles. I'd take Sirianni 10 times out of 10.

Doug turned around the most toxic organization in the NFL in one season and lifted the Jaguars into the postseason, albeit thanks in large part to the worst division in the sport. He also helped correct myriad first-year mistakes from Trevor Lawrence. He absolutely deserves to be here, even if I think Sirianni is just as good a coach.

But hey, it's not a problem. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was snubbed for the same award in the winter of 2018 after leading the Birds to a No. 1 seed. We all saw what happened just a few weeks later.