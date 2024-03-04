Eagles fans react to Jason Kelce's emotional retirement speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What an emotional start to the week.

Everyone knew it was coming but until the words came from the man himself, no one wanted to believe Jason Kelce was retiring.

On Monday afternoon, reality hit when the Eagles legend officially announced his retirement during a press conference … and it's safe to say Philly is still recovering from it.

The city has had 13 seasons to watch and cheer for one of the best centers to ever do it, and yet, it doesn't seem like enough time.

No amount of time would've been enough.

There's been a plethora of reactions on social media — all emotional, all loving and all wishing the future Hall of Famer the best.

If you combine all of the responses below, you'll have the current state of Philadelphia:

WE LOVE YOU, @JasonKelce. Never forget that.



THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) March 4, 2024

so we’re all just crying rn, got it — kos (@kostancaaa__) March 4, 2024

Watching Kelce retire is gut-punch, no other way to put it.



Kelce is the pure embodiment of what it means to be a Philadelphia athlete. He had a Hall of Fame career and his off-the-field contributions may be even greater.



Just an all-around great human being. — Anthony DiGrazio (@AntDiGrazio) March 4, 2024

Listening to Jason Kelce’s press conference pic.twitter.com/Z3WkZPQsVv — Zeke Wilson (@zackvan12) March 4, 2024

Jason Kelce is the epitome of a franchise player. Loves the team, loves the city, gave it his all.



Enjoy retirement and your family, Jason! https://t.co/H9TXUYgNSe — 🌻 Vortmax 🌻 (@Vortmax) March 4, 2024

I am not okay. This entire city is not okay. We don’t know how to process the Eagles and life without Jason Kelce. 😭💔 https://t.co/rRrLHg58C6 — kristen (@njkristenann) March 4, 2024

I am sad



But happy



But also sad



Thanks for everything, Jason Kelce, the true mayor of Philadelphia https://t.co/W0KDVRUV7o — Brian Nestel (@BrianNestel) March 4, 2024

it is very very very cool how important jason kelce is treating his retirement press conference



could’ve gave a short statement and left but this man is PLAYING THE HITS — drew (@sixersruinedme) March 4, 2024

Man this Kelce presser hit me way harder than I thought. pic.twitter.com/CFyK1oMNLj — Wyatt Burgard (@WyattBurgard) March 4, 2024

Jason Kelce is really retiring 😢 pic.twitter.com/D1IOzGykbg — Soy Sazonado 🇵🇪🇵🇷 (3/7) 🥳 (@Dat1JonMan) March 4, 2024

Jason Kelce is my favorite Eagle for life. Tears in my eyes watching this press conference. Take all the time you need. Absolute legend. — Jacob Austin (@JacobAustin1416) March 4, 2024

Thank you Jason Kelce! The greatest Eagle of all time IMO. Provided me with some of my life’s most joyous moments! It was a great privilege to root for you!!!! — Brandon (@warsoncentz_) March 4, 2024

Status update: crying on Monday afternoon because of Jason Kelce — Cortney! 🐝 (@cortneymmullins) March 4, 2024

Jason Kelce — an absolute legend of an athlete & human being who has definitely earned his (future) NFL Hall of Fame gold jacket. Thank you for all the memories. ESPECIALLY Super Bowl 52. That championship doesn’t happen without #62! Sexy Batman forever! @JasonKelce #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/paaewJ8VRC — Devon🇯🇵🦅 (@BlacknAction) March 4, 2024

If you missed the press conference ... or if you want to cry all over again, you can watch the full thing here.

Thank you for everything, Kelce. See you in Canton in 2029.

