Eagles fans, players react to Malcolm Jenkins' retirement announcement

Eagles legend Malcolm Jenkins, the heart and soul of the Birds' defense for years - including the historic 2017 run to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl - announced his retirement Wednesday.

Jenkins, 34, spent six of his 13 years in the NFL in Philadelphia, including perhaps the best seasons of his career. He left a huge mark on the city both on and off the field, from his crushing hits and clutch interceptions to his incredible charitable initiatives around the city.

He's exactly what you want when you bring a guy into the fold in free agency, if not more so.

Which is why, when news of Jenkins' retirement came down Wednesday morning, Eagles fans were understandably emotional... and grateful.

Here's just a quick sampling of the thank-yous and appreciation:

Best free agent signing in Eagles history when it comes to winning & leadership. Played 100% of the snaps of his last year here too https://t.co/Z1FErdFonm — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) March 30, 2022

One of the best signings in Eagles history. Full stop https://t.co/HCRFFfTqjn — Avi Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) March 30, 2022

Congrats on an amazing career @MalcolmJenkins! pic.twitter.com/U5UOd8VsSS — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) March 30, 2022

Love to see Malcolm going out on his own terms. An All Time Eagle!! — Dave (@eaglesdiehard) March 30, 2022

The greatest safety in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles hangs it up. Thank you for everything, Malcolm! https://t.co/rv8fXrdc98 — Brian Coulter (@PhilaBCoulter) March 30, 2022

A true leader, role model, and example. Thank you for sharing your incredible career with Philadelphiaâ€™s fanbase @MalcolmJenkins. https://t.co/M7Zbtg3jLW pic.twitter.com/J1aiJdbZ7g — Conor Myles (@ConorMylesSI) March 30, 2022

Happy retirement Malcolm.



Thanks for giving this city a championship ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/CFipvd5pT5 — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) March 30, 2022

The â€œthank you foreverâ€ bit but unironically https://t.co/LCRgJNZLnN — Sigur Ross Geller (@killakow) March 30, 2022

Malcolm Jenkins is an all-time Eagle and one of the best free agent signings in recent memory. Enjoy retirement, king. https://t.co/Mvs0xNLR99 — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) March 30, 2022

One of the all time great Eagles, and an even better person off the field. I wish he would have retired an Eagle. We never would have won the Super Bowl without him. Standing ovation @MalcolmJenkins. A retirement well deserved. https://t.co/bzfpdORucf — Patrick (@76Iggles) March 30, 2022

Nope, we're not crying. Totally not crying, not at all. Why do you ask?

Jenkins made all three of his career Pro Bowls as a member of the Eagles, pulled down 21 interceptions (including seven pick-sixes) in 13 years, and forced 20 fumbles. He was a force of nature.

He also laid this absolutely absurd hit on Brandin Cooks during the biggest game of every Philadelphian's life:

Never forget the Malcolm Jenkins hit on Brandin Cooks in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/XeiqHFHa1j — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 4, 2022

Monster.

He'll be remembered in this city forever. Thanks for everything, Malcolm.