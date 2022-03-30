Eagles fans, players react to Malcolm Jenkins' retirement announcement

Adam Hermann
·3 min read
Eagles fans, players react to Jenkins retirement news originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles legend Malcolm Jenkins, the heart and soul of the Birds' defense for years - including the historic 2017 run to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl - announced his retirement Wednesday.

Jenkins, 34, spent six of his 13 years in the NFL in Philadelphia, including perhaps the best seasons of his career. He left a huge mark on the city both on and off the field, from his crushing hits and clutch interceptions to his incredible charitable initiatives around the city.

He's exactly what you want when you bring a guy into the fold in free agency, if not more so.

Which is why, when news of Jenkins' retirement came down Wednesday morning, Eagles fans were understandably emotional... and grateful.

Here's just a quick sampling of the thank-yous and appreciation:

Nope, we're not crying. Totally not crying, not at all. Why do you ask?

Jenkins made all three of his career Pro Bowls as a member of the Eagles, pulled down 21 interceptions (including seven pick-sixes) in 13 years, and forced 20 fumbles. He was a force of nature.

He also laid this absolutely absurd hit on Brandin Cooks during the biggest game of every Philadelphian's life:

Monster.

He'll be remembered in this city forever. Thanks for everything, Malcolm.

