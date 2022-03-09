Eagles fans, media react to the Colts trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carson Wentz
    Carson Wentz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The 2022 NFL season will certainly be one of the most entertaining things to watch and the NFC East should be the star of the show.

You’ll have Eagles vs. Cowboys, Eagles vs. Giants and now, the Eagles vs. Commanders’ matchup that takes on huge meaning after Carson Wentz was traded to Washington by the Colts.

Wentz was traded again, and before the Eagles could capitalize on the first-round pick acquired by Philadelphia in the trade with the Colts.

Fans, media and players reacted alike and the responses were wild.

Emmanuel Ocho

Ocho is either trolling or he truly believes in Wentz

Field Yates

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles badly fleeced the Colts.

Ian Rapoport NFL Media

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Washington was kind of desperate.

Annie Agar

Wentz is good for two interceptions a game against Philadelphia, correct?

Brenden Deeg

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts will get the chance to prove that he was really the best option.

Jeff McLane

Fans in Philadelphia get to unleash pure chaos on Ben Simmons and Carson Wentz in the same calendar year.

Mike Garafalo

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz made history.

Darius Leonard

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts star linebacker just wants some continuity at the quarterback position.

1

1

Recommended Stories