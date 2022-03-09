Eagles fans, media react to the Colts trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington

Trade terms, per sources… Colts get:

🏈2022 third-round pick

🏈2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of plays.

🏈2022 second-round pick Commanders get:

🏈QB Carson Wentz

🏈2022 second-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The 2022 NFL season will certainly be one of the most entertaining things to watch and the NFC East should be the star of the show.

You’ll have Eagles vs. Cowboys, Eagles vs. Giants and now, the Eagles vs. Commanders’ matchup that takes on huge meaning after Carson Wentz was traded to Washington by the Colts.

Wentz was traded again, and before the Eagles could capitalize on the first-round pick acquired by Philadelphia in the trade with the Colts.

Fans, media and players reacted alike and the responses were wild.

Emmanuel Ocho

Ocho is either trolling or he truly believes in Wentz

For the first time in Carson Wentz career he has a true #1 receiver in their prime & there are no great QB’s without a true #1 receiver. Carson Wentz is the only QB in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season w/o a 500 yard WR. With @TheTerry_25, Carson won’t fail! 🔥🔥 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 9, 2022

Field Yates

The Eagles badly fleeced the Colts.

The Colts traded a 2021 third and what became a 2022 first-round pick to the Eagles for QB Carson Wentz. Indy got one year out of Wentz, while Philly used that 3rd round pick to move up for WR Devonta Smith and still owns the 16th pick this year. A heist for Howie Roseman. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2022

Ian Rapoport NFL Media

Washington was kind of desperate.

The Commanders called on ever QB and end up with Carson Wentz from the #Colts in exchange for mid-round picks. They weren’t going to wait for Jimmy G, didn’t land Russell Wilson. Now end up with Carson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2022

Annie Agar

Wentz is good for two interceptions a game against Philadelphia, correct?

This is great for the Eagles, they’ll be catching passes from Carson Wentz again. — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) March 9, 2022

Brenden Deeg

Hurts will get the chance to prove that he was really the best option.

We get to see Carson Wentz vs. Jalen Hurts twice next year. Life is hilarious. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) March 9, 2022

Jeff McLane

Fans in Philadelphia get to unleash pure chaos on Ben Simmons and Carson Wentz in the same calendar year.

#Eagles fans will have two home games to see Carson Wentz up close. (See what I did there?) — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 9, 2022

Mike Garafalo

Wentz made history.

This is like six degrees of Howie Roseman. https://t.co/cDBKiF91O5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2022

Darius Leonard

The Colts star linebacker just wants some continuity at the quarterback position.

Here we go again! About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs! Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 9, 2022

