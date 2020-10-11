Eagles fans lose it over questionable pass interference call against Darius Slay

Eagles fans lose it over very questionable penalty call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nothing unites a fanbase quite like a terrible call from the referees.

Eagles fans, hungry for a second straight win to help get the 2020 season turned around, exploded in fury in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Steelers when cornerback Darius Slay was called for pass interference.

Because, to almost everyone who watched the play, the call was... questionable,

Here's the play in question:

Darius Slay was flagged for pass interference on this play... pic.twitter.com/RdOGl2HKTl — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) October 11, 2020

Yeah, that's a tough one.

On top of the hand fighting going both ways basically the entire time, the ball landed pretty far out of bounds, making it almost completely uncatchable.

Former NFL linebacker Jonathan Vilma, who's in the booth as FOX's color analyst on Sunday, did not like the call.

Neither did Eagles fans:

The call helped extend a Steelers drive that eventually ended in a touchdown, putting Pittsburgh up, 7-0, early.

Perhaps the Eagles can look for a makeup call later this afternoon.