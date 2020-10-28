Eagles fans look back on their earliest Cowboys-hating memories

What's your earliest memory of hating Cowboys? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After learning their ABCs and counting to 10, toddlers in Philadelphia are taught how to hate the Dallas Cowboys. In keeping with the venom that comes with the Dallas Week spirit, NBC Sports Philly took to Twitter to see Birds fans' earliest memories of hating Dallas.

What's your earliest memory of hating Dallas? — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 27, 2020

Some fans took a strict biological approach to the prompt.

Before the doctor slapped me. — Grubhouse (@GrubhousePhilly) October 27, 2020

uh tbh I think prob the moment I was conceived — ghost laur on third (@ghostgirlon3rd) October 28, 2020

When I was born — steven (@phillybirdss) October 27, 2020

It was dark... there was a bright light... and then the doctor cut the cord. — Fine Oak Things (@89tremaine) October 28, 2020

Others credit their Eagles-loving parents.

It was dark... there was a bright light... and then the doctor cut the cord. — Fine Oak Things (@89tremaine) October 28, 2020

The interception lateral to the house with my dad going absolutely crazy in the living room, the first time I realized what the Dallas game meant. — Lance Kalbacher (@LanceK13) October 27, 2020

As long as I can remember. I’m 53 and my bleed green parents raised me right. 🤣🤣💚 — Linda Hoffman (@Lyndanne0567) October 28, 2020

My dad throwing something at a tv in the kitchen — Edward B Powers (@srewoped) October 27, 2020

My dad is a Cowboys fan. I was born hating Dallas. — Nate (@ChanseyDanger) October 27, 2020

Must be rough for your dad to be a Dallas fan. Poor kid.

Some can pinpoint maybe the pinnacle of the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry: the 1980 NFC Championship Game.

1980 NFC Championship game! I was 9. — Deskie (@C_Deskie) October 27, 2020

I was 5 and we beat them to go to the Super Bowl. — Melissa Sig Hoff (@philliesfan1975) October 27, 2020

1/11/81 NFC Championship game — Linda Cooper (@LindaCooper1030) October 27, 2020

I started hating Dallas during the several EAGLES blow outs in the early 1970's.

I was at that January 4, 1981 NFC playoff game in brutal cold at the VET, when the EAGLES had complete mastery over Dallas, taking them into Super Bowl XV... — CHAS_NOLAN (@CHASNOLAN3) October 28, 2020

I can't blame these people below: it's because of bandwagon Dallas fans.

I just remember being a kid and feeling disgusted when I saw that star on the back of someone’s starter jacket... ugh — tater todd (@tates_mcgee) October 27, 2020

Dallas fans in NJ — David (@realDavidEF) October 28, 2020

As for me, it's definitely a family thing. My dad loves to say, "You're a third-generation Cowboys-hater." My earliest specific memory of watching the Eagles take on the Cowboys, as someone who was born in 1994, is 2002. I was at my grandparents' house with my dad when the Eagles blew the doors off Dallas 44-13. Donovan McNabb had four total touchdowns and I never looked back.

Maybe this Sunday brings out another whole generation of Philadelphians who love to hate the Cowboys.