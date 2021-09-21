Carson Wentz is no longer an Eagle, but that doesn’t mean Eagles fans are no longer concerned about his health.

The terms of the trade that sent Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis say that the Eagles get the Colts’ first-round draft pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps this season, or if he plays 70 percent of snaps and the Colts make the playoffs. Otherwise, the Eagles get the Colts’ second-round pick.

So the Eagles very much want Wentz to stay healthy and keep playing. Wentz had to exit Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, and it’s unclear if Wentz will play this week.

Given that the Colts are 0-2, it’s looking like their first-round pick will be a high one. Which might mean the Colts will bench Wentz late in the season to prevent him from hitting 75 percent of playing time, because they don’t want to lose a high first-round pick. From the Eagles’ perspective, the best-case scenario is that Wentz plays just enough, and just well enough, to keep the Colts from throwing in the towel on the season — but that Indianapolis ultimately misses the playoffs.

Eagles fans will keep a close watch on Carson Wentz’s health originally appeared on Pro Football Talk