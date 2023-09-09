Eagles fans feeling confident for Week 1
You can feel the energy building across the Delaware Valley. With the start of a new season, the fans need new gear.
You can feel the energy building across the Delaware Valley. With the start of a new season, the fans need new gear.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Neither Rodgers nor his Jets teammates are shying away from the huge expectations this season. Now it's time to turn the hype into reality.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off a new season of Throwing Darts (he went 54-31 in 2022) with his Week 1 picks.
Buehler and the Dodgers had hoped he'd return in time for the playoffs after he underwent Tommy John surgery last August.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
Chase called the Browns' midfield elf logo "funny" and "different."
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
The absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce loomed large for the Chiefs, as did their dropped passes. Mahomes is already seizing on the opportunity.