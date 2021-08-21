Here’s how Eagles’ fans and experts graded DeVonta Smith’s preseason debut
DeVonta Smith finally made his preseason debut, and after some early struggles with quarterback Joe Flacco, the Heisman Trophy winner proved he’s the Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver.
The reservations about Smith’s size were immediately put to rest because a cornerback can’t bully the wide receiver if he can’t get his hands on them. Smith’s superior route-running and surgical precision were described as an “artist painting his masterpiece” by NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks.
Smith logged two catches for 19-yards on five targets, but it was the route-running that left fans and experts buzzing.
Barstool highlights his drop
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in action during a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1428509743145013250
