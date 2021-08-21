Here’s how Eagles’ fans and experts graded DeVonta Smith’s preseason debut

DeVonta Smith finally made his preseason debut, and after some early struggles with quarterback Joe Flacco, the Heisman Trophy winner proved he’s the Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver.

The reservations about Smith’s size were immediately put to rest because a cornerback can’t bully the wide receiver if he can’t get his hands on them. Smith’s superior route-running and surgical precision were described as an “artist painting his masterpiece” by NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks.

Smith logged two catches for 19-yards on five targets, but it was the route-running that left fans and experts buzzing.

Barstool highlights his drop

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in action during a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1428509743145013250

DeVonta Smith's release is veteran like already

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up before action against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/BrettKollmann/status/1428512884858908673

More on the release

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs the ball after a reception against the New England Patriots during the second quarter during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/ReceiverSchool/status/1428521916470644739

Release

Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith (6) looks to get past New England Patriots J.C. Jackson (27) during the second quarter of a pre-season NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

https://twitter.com/PFF_AustinGayle/status/1428521004444405772

Release

Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith watches the the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Story continues

https://twitter.com/theStevenRuiz/status/1428899458033541124

More release

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in action during a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

https://twitter.com/JClarkNBCS/status/1428520106947137546

More Release

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in action during a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

https://twitter.com/swagman95/status/1428707518780424198

Release

Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith (6) during warm ups before a pre-season NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

https://twitter.com/SapientFilm/status/1428765329329729538

Release

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in action during a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

https://twitter.com/TheBamaStandard/status/1428531272108871684

1

1