Eagles fans climb greased poles, crash through bus stop after Philly advances to Super Bowl

The city of Philadelphia greased light posts ahead of the NFC championship game to deter fans from climbing them. It didn't work.

As expected, Eagles fans went wild in the streets Sunday night after their team advanced to Super Bowl 57 with a 31-7 win at home over the San Francisco 49ers. They scaled those greased light posts — just like they did in 2018 when the Eagles last went to the Super Bowl — crashed through the top of a bus stop, crowd surfed through downtown on a surf board and set off fireworks.

Videos of the celebrations, mostly on Broad Street in the city center, began to flood social media shortly after the game ended.

Philly is wild tonight pic.twitter.com/NrkDe1EMir — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 30, 2023

Eagles fans climb greased light posts

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw pleaded with fans not to climb posts the city greased in advance of the game, posting on Twitter: "Our city has been here before, so let's show the world again how fans can celebrate responsibly. We'll see you out there - and remember - climbing greased poles isn't a Reality TV Show challenge!"

At least some fans didn't get the message.

It was only a matter of time until we started getting these videos out of Philly pic.twitter.com/qfr9SRz7m6 — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) January 30, 2023

The pole grease is no match for the enthusiasm of a Philly sports fan. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/arQmkvGEKR — Matt Rogers (@Politidope) January 30, 2023

Fans crash through bus stop

#Philadelphia



VIDEO: Multiple eagles fans climb SEPTA bus stop but fall through, multiple injuries reportedpic.twitter.com/gfy79x7qBW — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) January 30, 2023

'What's a Philly thing?"

“WHAT’S A PHILLY THING?” Eagles fans have the answer on Broad Street! 🦅



This was the scene in South Philly as the Birds advanced to the Super Bowl!https://t.co/78aRDWn5Ub #FlyEaglesFly #ItsaPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/ZA8ShwD9y4 — Matteo Iadonisi (@6abcmatteo) January 30, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia Eagles fans climb greased poles, celebrate Super Bowl bid