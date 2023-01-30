Eagles fans celebrate after NFC Championship win

STORY: Thousands could be seen above the intersection of Cottman and Frankford Avenue as they took the party to the streets.

A pair of rushing touchdowns from Miles Sanders helped the Philadelphia Eagles to soar past the 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, after injuries hit San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson.

The win at home sees the Eagles off to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years, where they will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals, with the two AFC contenders playing later on Sunday.