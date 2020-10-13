Eagles fans will be back in Lincoln Financial Field starting this Sunday

Eagles fans will be back in the Linc starting this Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles fans will be back inside Lincoln Financial Field starting this Sunday, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Total stadium occupancy for now is capped at 7,500 people, which includes players, coaches, team and stadium personnel as well as media and fans. So we’re looking at roughly 5,000 fans in attendance when the Eagles host the Ravens on Sunday.

For reference, there were 4,708 in attendance in Pittsburgh last weekend as the Steelers dealt with the same restrictions.

But still: Fans in the seats is exciting!

“We’re definitely going to hear them on Sunday,” receiver Greg Ward Jr. said. “They’ll definitely be loud. The fans are going to have a lot of energy and we just have to match it.”

Last week, Governor Tom Wolf and the state’s secretary of health increased the maximum occupancy for outdoor venues but the City of Philadelphia had to approve it first. That happened on Tuesday.

The guidelines from the state say for outdoor venues — like Lincoln Financial Field — that have a capacity of over 10,000 people, the new gathering limits allow 15% occupancy up to 7,500 people.

“We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field,” Eagles president Don Smolenski said in a statement. “After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.

“On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to thank Governor Wolf, Mayor Kenney and their respective representatives for the support and guidance over these past few months. We will all continue to stay in close communication and will be prepared to adjust and adapt as needed.

“I would also like to thank our dedicated staff, stadium partners and vendors for their ongoing commitment to providing a safe and clean environment at Lincoln Financial Field. Most importantly, we thank our fans for their patience and understanding throughout this process. We are so excited to welcome them back to Lincoln Financial Field and look forward to sharing in the game day experience with them once again.”

Here are a few important notes about the announcement and how to get tickets:

• Single-game tickets for the Ravens game (Oct. 18) and Giants game (Oct. 22) will go on sale beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and will first be available for any season ticket holders who opted into the 2020 season. Tickets will be sold with up to six people in the same seating pod.

• Any remaining tickets for the Ravens or Giants games will go on sale to the general public at a later date.

• Single-game tickets for the remaining 2020 home games will go on sale “in the coming weeks.” The Eagles have a total of six more home games in 2020.

• Face coverings will be required for all fans ages 2 and up while not actively eating or drinking. No bandanas or face coverings with valves, mesh or holes are permitted.

• Fans will be required to maintain six feet of social distance from other fans and stadium staff at all times. There is increased signage at the stadium to help.

• NFL policy states that ticket holders cannot sell or transfer tickets to anyone other than close family to maintain social distancing guidelines.

• Tailgating is still not permitted during the 2020 season. And a game ticket will be required for anyone purchasing parking in person. Only fans with game tickets will be allowed in the parking lots. And just every other parking spot will be utilized.

• All transactions inside the stadium will be cashless and there will be cash conversion machines inside the stadium. All meals and menu options will be pre-packaged and disposable.

• The Eagles say fans must stay at home if they have tested positive or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 14 days. Likewise, anyone who has experience COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours must also stay home.