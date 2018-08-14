Eagles fan trolls Patriots fans with a billboard outside Gillette Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles fans are continuing to celebrate the Super Bowl victory they waited more than a lifetime for. And some fans want their celebration to be seen by New England Patriots fans whenever possible.

A Massachusetts-based Eagles fan raised $5,000 on GoFundMe to put up a billboard about a mile outside of the Patriots’ home stadium. And of course the billboard features key moments from the Eagles’ 41-33 win over New England.

An Eagles fan living in Massachusetts raised money to have an Eagles billboard put up outside of Gillette Stadium. (Twitter/@JClarkNBCS)

This is what Patriots fans, players will see when they come to their preseason game Thursday night against the Birds in Foxboro. This is outside Gillette Stadium! Eagles fan Gina Lewis was able to put this up in their territory to remind them who won the freakin Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/aHeAJ8f5nl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 14, 2018









We’ve got Nick Foles catching the Philly Special touchdown, Jason Kelce in his amazing Mummers costume giving the most amazing hype speech in the history of victory parades and Tom Brady being sacked. Foles and Brady aren’t wearing their normal jersey numbers, but 41 and 33 to denote the final score of the game.

The idea of an Eagles billboard outside Gillette Stadium is pretty funny, but the execution of this particular billboard, well, it’s a little weird. The graphics on the billboard aren’t photos, but paintings done by artist Jordan Spector. Up close, the paintings are quite nice. (At least to Eagles fans.)

Close up look at my official Eagles Billboard painting – ‘As seen on TV’ @cbs_philly Prints Now Available online❗️https://t.co/n19ucSB98e

Commissioned piece by @GinaMarie0125 – 20×54 inches – hand drawn from scratch. Get yours now #spectorart #FlyEaglesFly #handdrawn pic.twitter.com/ZM2cIhTeKj — SpectorArt (@Spector_Art) August 11, 2018





But on the billboard, the images look blurry and unfocused. When you add the weird quality of the text on top of that, it sort of looks like a 1970s velvet painting. Which is great for the wall of your wood paneled basement (right above your 8-track player), but maybe not the best choice for a billboard.

However, there were reasons the billboard art ended up looking a little wonky.

Sorry not everyone loves it. It’s hard to please everyone. But licensing restrictions tied our hands which is why logos are smeared and jerseys are different. We tried our best to encompass all major points of our win. — Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) August 14, 2018





It’s hard to please everyone, but in the end, Patriots fans were probably annoyed while pretending they weren’t annoyed, which was the point of the billboard to begin with. Billboard or not, nothing has changed: the Eagles still won the Super Bowl.

Liz Roscher is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter at @lizroscher.

