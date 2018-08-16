Eagles fan has plane with Super Bowl LII banner fly around Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. - Eagles fans are still enjoying the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. So they're going to gloat a little bit.

Especially against the team they beat.

Since the Eagles are facing the Patriots in Thursday night's preseason game, it seemed like a good time for one fan to rub it in a little bit. So he hired a plane and told it to fly around Gillette Stadium for an hour in advance of the game.

The banner, of course, features the final score from Super Bowl LII: 41-33. The Eagles had their own fun with the score earlier in the day (see story).

For years, opposing fans would tell Eagles fans to let them know when their team finally won a Super Bowl. Now that the Eagles have actually done it, fans have let everyone know. Repeatedly.

Don't expect Eagles fan to become quiet about it any time soon.

