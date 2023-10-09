Eagles fan infiltrated locker room after Sunday's game

During Sunday's game, Eagles fans took over SoFi Stadium, as fans of the road team often do.

After the game, one specific Eagles fan took the infiltration to the next level.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, a fan of Philly's football team somehow snuck into the locker room along with reporters. The fan approached receiver A.J. Brown, who did not recognize the person and alerted the team.

"I feared for my life," Brown joked about the situation.

There's no joke about the fact that someone who didn't belong in the locker room got in there. Locker rooms are supposed to be the most secure area of extremely secure venues.

Tonight, SoFi Stadium did not satisfy this simple pass/fail test.