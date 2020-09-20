Eagles fan cutouts at Lincoln Financial Field include plenty of familiar faces

The cutouts at the Linc are loaded with amazing, familiar faces originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' home opener Sunday will feel new and unusual for many reasons, but the biggest difference will obviously be the lack of fans inside Lincoln Financial Field. A normally deafening venue will be largely empty, except for the football players and stadium staff keeping football going.

But the team - with plenty of help from one of the most rabid fanbases in all of sports - is doing its best to keep the excitement levels high, including stocking the stadium with cardboard cutouts of fans from all over.

And some very familiar faces will be in (cardboard) attendance for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Let's take a look at some great ones:

The guys from across the street

A handful of Philadelphia Phillies players have cutouts in the front row in one of the stadium's end zones, a cool touch from the team that plays just across the street down in the Stadium Complex:

I can definitively make out Andrew McCutchen, Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola, and Didi Gregorius. We might also have Malvern native Phil Gosselin second from the right.

The Eagles have their own row of stars over at Citizens Bank Park:

The Phillies play Sunday afernoon in South Philly. It's going to be a busy day for these dudes.

Some real MVPs

It looks like some Philly A-listers have been placed along the club level at the Linc, in their own VIP section.

Here's a close-up look from NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark:

Kevin Hart. Carli Lloyd. Jay Wright. Gritty. My goodness, what a cast of characters. Eagles fans roll deep.

A living legend

South Jersey native, baseball superstar, and Eagles mega-fan Mike Trout is often a staple at Eagles games throughout the fall once his Angels finish their season out in Los Angeles.

Trout is still playing (the Angels have eight games left to go) but he and his newly-expanded family will still be at Sunday's game. Trout, his wife Jessica, and his months-old son Beckham all have cutouts at the Linc on Sunday:

Mike is a real one.

A viral legend

There's nothing like a good Eagles fan viral video, and this one from last season's Wild Card playoff game against the Seahawks really exploded:

i can't stand to see what might be the best eagles fan interview ever being posted as a terrible iphone screen record so here it is 16x9 pic.twitter.com/1sVbHR3XVS — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) January 7, 2020

So, naturally, we have an entire dang row of his face at the Linc:

who did this pic.twitter.com/J2JeV3iTec — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) September 18, 2020

If the Eagles suffer another brutal day of injuries, maybe he can grab a helmet and jump into action. He played two years, after all - varsity.

If you'd like to join all these incredible faces at the Linc, you can get your own cutout through the Eagles' website at this link.