Eagles update fan attendance policy at Lincoln Financial Field amid COVID-19 spikes

Eagles make big update to home game fan attendance policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As COVID-19 cases spike nationwide, the Eagles have announced a shift in their fan attendance policy for home games.

The team announced that fans will not be allowed to attend games at Lincoln Financial Field under new restrictions set forth by the City of Philadelphia in response to the increased cases:

The City of Philadelphia announced new outdoor restrictions on Monday due to the ongoing health crisis and the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. As a result, the Eagles will not be able to host fans at Lincoln Financial Field. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2020

In October, the Eagles and the city developed a plan that allowed limited attendance at home games, permitting 7,500 fans at the Linc for home games against the Ravens, Giants, and Cowboys in Weeks 6, 7 , and 8. The 7,500 figure represents roughly 10% capacity for the more than 69,000-person stadium in South Philly.

Other teams around the league also established limited attendance policies, including the Cowboys in Dallas, where more than 20,000 fans have been allowed to watch games in person.

The Eagles said Monday that they will return to the protocol from their first two home games of the season, effective Nov. 30 when the Birds host the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The Eagles also host the Saints on Dec. 13 and Washington on Jan. 3 of next year.

The team didn't outright rule out the possibility of fans returning for that Week 17 game against Washington in its announcement Monday, but that would likely require a dramatic reversal in COVID-19 cases over the next month and a half.

