Eagles at Falcons live: Highlights, analysis from NFL Week 1 game

8:21 a.m.: Good morning, everyone! It's going to be a long day of waiting for Sunday Night Football, but we should be in for a good game tonight.

I got into Atlanta yesterday around noon and already saw a bunch of Eagles fans as I walked around town. I'd expect there to be a bunch at the game tonight.

Last night, I got a chance to get a sneak peek at Mercedes-Benz Stadium a little early; I went to an Atlanta United game. The stadium is really cool; they did a good job. And for those going to the game, remember: the concession prices are really reasonable. That's one of the coolest things about this new stadium.

Apparently I got here a day early but at least there's a futbol game going on. pic.twitter.com/Jz1DF9mFkb — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 14, 2019

For those who were asking, the Falcons play on different turf than the Atlanta United and the soccer pitch is wider too, so more seats get put in.

Enjoy watching all the afternoon games. In the meantime, here are our Eagles-Falcons predictions and five matchups to watch.

