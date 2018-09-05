Eagles, Falcons to kickoff 2018 NFL season amid hot weather in Philadelphia

The Super Bowl LII Champion Philadelphia Eagles open the NFL regular season at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Pregame festivities begin with the NFL Kickoff Experience at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Eagles v. Falcons Forecast

The 2018 NFL Kickoff Driven by Hyundai celebration starts at 7:30 p.m. on NBC, with a performance by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.

The pregame forecast is mostly sunny, with temperatures increasing from the low 80s into the mid-90s as the day progresses. AccuWeather RealFeel® predicts midday and afternoon temperatures to feel over 100 F.

Tailgaters and other fans attending festivities are urged to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures should drop to 85 F by kickoff and 81 F by the fourth quarter. If the game lasts past midnight, there is a chance of a stray thunderstorm impacting the game.