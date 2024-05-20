How will the Eagles fair in 2024-25?

[BBC]

After victory against Aston Villa in their final game of the season, we asked you how you are feeling about Crystal Palace's 2024-25 season.

Here are some of your answers:

Ian: In the 72 years I have supported the Palace, I rate the front three and its supporting cast as the best I can recall. The board should do everything possible to keep the front three for next season as I believe that next year we have the potential of making it into Europe.

Tony: I think it is about who we lose and who we get to replace them. I would love to see this team back next term and see what we can achieve top six - maybe better. Fingers crossed.

Allen: Mateta, Eze and Olise please stay for next season. With a few additions this team could have an exciting 2024-25 season. Glasner has been a revelation. High intensity, total teamwork and a fitness level long missing. Can we just start next season now?

Gary: Wow. Fantastic end to the season. Next season? Top eight. I think our stars will stay .They can see Glasner will take us to the next level and win a cup next season.

Tim: We have to not only hang on to our best players but invest in other areas eg. left-back. If we do, just maybe we can get European football...

John: I have supported Palace for nearly 80 years. I feel as excited now as I did when Venables and Allison were on the charge. Now the real test in 2024-25!!