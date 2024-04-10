Eagles facing Packers Sept. 6 in Brazil

It will be a green day of sorts in Brazil on Sept. 6 as the NFL comes to the South American country for the first time.

The Philadelphia Eagles will open their 2024 season against the Green Bay Packers it was announced Wednesday.

The game will be played in Sao Paulo’s Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The game will stream exclusively on Peacock, while it also will air on free, over-the-air broadcast television in local markets. The game also will be available on NFL+.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire