Eagles face ultimate Super Bowl test with Mahomes

STORY: The Eagles established themselves as a terrifying defensive force in the regular season, punishing opponents with an astonishing 70 sacks, two shy of the NFL record, while allowing the second-fewest yards per game.

But Mahomes is unlike any quarterback they faced in 2022.

"It’s hard to go out there and stop a guy like that like completely. But you just have to be aware of how dominant he can be," said Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay added that the team will try to contain Mahomes and limit him to making big plays.