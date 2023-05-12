Eagles face the toughest schedule in NFL: Twitter reacts

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

The 2023 NFL schedule has been revealed, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face a six to seven-week gauntlet of playoff teams starting in Week 9.

During an eight-week span, including the bye, the Eagles will face the Cowboys twice, along with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Giants.

Philadelphia has the league’s most challenging schedule.

Social media reacts to everything and Twitter erupted when the Eagles’ schedule was announced.

Kendall Beck

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Eliot Shorr-Parks

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jeff Kerr

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

EROCK

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MIGGY SMITH

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Birds the Word

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

RealMamaEagle

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Birds play mostly late afternoon or prime-time matchups.

EaglesStrictly

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In Hurts we trust

Rivers_D44 ·

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

No cupcakes in 2023.

Brion Shreffler

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Optimistic?

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire