Eagles face the toughest schedule in NFL: Twitter reacts

The 2023 NFL schedule has been revealed, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face a six to seven-week gauntlet of playoff teams starting in Week 9.

During an eight-week span, including the bye, the Eagles will face the Cowboys twice, along with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Giants.

Philadelphia has the league’s most challenging schedule.

Social media reacts to everything and Twitter erupted when the Eagles’ schedule was announced.

Kendall Beck

The Eagles play the Jets, Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills, 49ers and Cowboys (x2) in a two month stretch…pic.twitter.com/N58GKdoGex — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) May 11, 2023

Eliot Shorr-Parks

This is the toughest stretch of games I have ever seen the #Eagles be handed on a schedule. Dallas (H)

Kansas City (A)

Bills (H)

49ers (H)

Dallas (A)

Seattle (A) They should be furious — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 12, 2023

Jeff Kerr

If the #Eagles are one of the best teams in the #NFL again, the schedule won’t be an excuse why they’re good. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) May 12, 2023

EROCK

Be up for the challenge. We weren’t bitchin when we had an “easy” schedule…everyone else was. “You ain’t played nobody”

“Eagles are just good because they have a last place schedule”

…remember? That’s the price of being good. You play good teams. Thems the breaks. https://t.co/dHBMWjBZXi — EROCK (@EROCK_Eagles) May 11, 2023

MIGGY SMITH

A team coming off a super bowl loss to winning the draft and having a prove it schedule why y’all ain’t get after the patriots like this it’s pure jealousy and hate and I love it even more that I get to enjoy the Eagles while other fans have to prove that their team is somebody — MIGGY SMITH (@JahBlessEagles) May 12, 2023

Birds the Word

The hardest strength of schedule, what is going to be the excuse when we win the division this time? Our players were injured? They weren’t really that good anymore? #FlyEaglesFly @Eagles pic.twitter.com/SFmHiEJ3XL — Birds the Word (@BirdstheWord57) May 12, 2023

RealMamaEagle

The Birds play mostly late afternoon or prime-time matchups.

The international Eagles fans are gonna be in SHAMBLES with that schedule. — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) May 12, 2023

EaglesStrictly

In Hurts we trust

As long as we have J Hurts, every game this year is winnable. Bring on that mickey mouse schedule. 🦅 1-0 — Hurts4MVP2023 (@EaglesStrictly) May 12, 2023

Rivers_D44 ·

No cupcakes in 2023.

I wish someone would say we have a cupcake schedule this year #Eagles — Ma. D (@Rivers_D44) May 12, 2023

Brion Shreffler

Optimistic?

