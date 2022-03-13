Eagles to face TE Zach Ertz in 2022 after he agrees to 3-year deal with Cardinals

The #AZCardinals and Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $31.65M over 3 years, source said. That’s $10.55M APY and $17.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

The Eagles will face a familiar face during the 2022 NFL season when they travel to Arizona to face the NFC West, Cardinals.

Kyler Murray and company will be locked and loaded at tight end after re-signing Zach Ertz to a 3-year, $31.65 million deal to remain in Arizona. Philadelphia traded Ertz to Arizona in October for CB Tay Gowan and a late-round pick.

The $10M per year average puts Ertz behind Dallas Goedert, who’ll earn over $14M per year on his new deal with the Eagles.

Ertz had 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns after he was traded to Arizona, becoming the first Cardinals tight end with 500-plus receiving yards since 2003 and his 56 catches tied a franchise TE record.

