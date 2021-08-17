The Eagles face numerous questions entering the 2021 season | You Pod to Win the Game

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Writer Jay Busbee continue our 2021 NFL training camp tour with the Philadelphia Eagles. What should be the expectations for Jalen Hurts? Will Nick Sirianni be just what the doctor ordered? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Recommended Stories

  • Rod Woodson: ‘Get educated, do the right thing’ when it comes to COVID vaccine

    Hall of Fame DB Rod Woodson joined Yahoo Sports NFL Writer Eric Edholm to talk about his former teams, the NFL’s new emphasis on taunting penalties, and to educate fans about the COVID-19 Vaccine. As NFL training camp kicks off, the Delta variant is causing new concern and a continuing national conversation about COVID-19 vaccination. &nbsp;The NFL Alumni Health,&nbsp;in partnership with the&nbsp;Centers for Disease Control and Prevention&nbsp;(CDC), are speaking up to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Betting: AFC South Prop Bets

    Pamela Maldonado goes in depth on two prop bets she is playing for the upcoming NFL season.

  • ’Outside the hospital & inside the emergency department are struggling for staff members’: GMR Chief Medical Officer

    Dr. Ed Racht, Chief Medical Officer at Global Medical Response, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the impacts of the pandemic on the EMS sector.

  • The Rush: Coaches drop F-bombs, Cutler gets dropped and Falcons get fully vaxxed

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera didn’t hold back as he blasted the spread of misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccines, former NFL QB Jay Cutler was dropped by Uber Eats after blasting school mask mandates, and Gregg Popovich blasted critics after Team USA won gold in Men’s Basketball in Tokyo.

  • 15 takeaways from the Eagles joint practices with the Patriots

    15 takeaways from the Eagles joint practices with the Patriots

  • Betting: Best NFL Futures Bets

    Minty Bets previews the 2021 NFL season and highlights her best futures bets for the season.

  • ‘American Ninja Warrior’ competitor battles through bloody head injury: ‘Incredible run’

    During Monday’s American Ninja Warrior semi-finals, veteran Sean Bryan was eyeing a spot in the Las Vegas finals when he banged his head during the difficult Drop Zone obstacle. And at that point, he was just eyeing blood. Bryan, who is known as the Papal Ninja because of his work with the Catholic church where he lives in Richmond, California, was moving through the course with relative ease when he arrived at the Drop Zone. The obstacle contains a series of bars that rotate and eventually drop down a few feet after the ninjas jump up and grab them. It caused plenty of problems for competitors throughout the night, including multiple head hits. But nobody got it as bad as Bryan, who had blood running down his face within seconds of hitting his head. And he was definitely affected by the injury initially, nearly slipping while running up the Warped Wall. With his worried parents watching via video, along with a group of kids and a priest he works with in Richmond, Bryan composed himself. He wiped some blood off with a big towel and knelt down for a small prayer, before finding it within himself to finish strong and complete the course.

  • The Rush: Tim Tebow needs a Plan B, Jamal Adams makes bank with record deal

    Tim Tebow and Josh Rosen get cut while Jamal Adams becomes the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Meanwhile, the NBA announces its Christmas Day 2021 schedule and Patrick Beverley is traded twice in three days. Plus, what’s more impressive, Jalen Raegor’s one-handed catch, Brandon Moss’ self-assisted dunk, or the new Parkour robots from Boston Dynamics? You be the judge!

  • Famed 'Big Short’ investor bets against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ is betting against Cathie Wood’s ARKK. Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre discuss.

  • FuboTV CEO breaks down Q2 earnings, projects new advertising revenues

    FuboTV David Gandler, CEO and Co-Founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the streaming service including the Fubo Sportsbook.&nbsp;

  • Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says there was no 'attack'

    On Thursday, MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell told reporters he was attacked at the election fraud symposium he was hosting in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. However, a witness to the incident says he saw no reason for Lindell to claim he was attacked.

  • ‘I want to make sure that we look like the industry that we represent’: Harvey Mason Jr. on diversity

    Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the changes that the Recording Academy has gone through to tackle diversity issues, how it’s been taking care of all its members, and what can be expected from the Grammy Awards in 2022.

  • Reports: Timberwolves still trying to make Ben Simmons trade but will need third team

    Minnesota does not have the win-now players that Philadelphia is seeking in a trade.

  • What it's like to ride in a Goodyear Blimp

    Story by:&nbsp;Brian SozziExperience Design and Animation: Broad Studios Design As Yahoo Finance learned firsthand during a visit to Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Akron, Ohio, headquarters, Goodyear isn’t only known for powering cars with its innovative tires going back to 1898. Also etched in the history books is none other than the iconic Goodyear Blimp, which Yahoo Finance caught a ride in on a sunny Wednesday afternoon. But first, a little blimp history lesson. In search of new business opportunities in the early 1900s, Goodyear entered the aircraft and lighter-than-air balloon industries. That led to the development of the company’s first balloon in 1912. The company then began flying balloons in national and international competitions. In 1917, Goodyear started making airships (the founding father of today’s blimps) for the U.S. Navy. Meanwhile, in 1919 Goodyear was flying an open air cockpit blimp with onlookers gawking down below. By the Roaring ‘20s, Goodyear Blimps became a mainstay in the sky, from Ohio (Goodyear’s home state) to Florida. Built in 1925, the first Goodyear Blimp used for commercial purposes was produced. Dubbed the Pilgrim, the airship was the first one in non-rigid form to use helium. By 1930, the Defender blimp was released. Its claim to fame: It was the first airship to carry a lighted sign. In the 1940s, the innovation inside the Goodyear Blimp began to ascend, yet again. The Reliance, Ranger and Resolute hit the air in 1940. They were the first to be equipped with a record player, microphone and loudspeaker so they could “blimp cast” as Goodyear calls it from the blimp. Another big moment for the Goodyear Blimp came on Jan. 1, 1955. That was when the Enterprise V became the first aerial platform to broadcast on live TV the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. In the 1960s, the Goodyear Blimp received an incandescent sign on the outside. It also started to hover over major sporting events, with even larger blimps. In 1963, there was the Mayflower VI stretching to 147 feet in length. The first Super Bowl was played on Jan. 15, 1967 and the Goodyear Blimp was there to provide live aerial views. Through the years, the Goodyear Blimp continues to receive various technological advancements and flies over more sporting events (such as golf tournaments). Today, the Goodyear Blimp is as fascinating to see and ride in as Yahoo Finance learned firsthand. The new Goodyear Blimp is 246 feet long and 65 feet wide. The model — formally called the LZ N07-101 — has a maximum speed of 73 mph, one of the blimp’s pilots, who has been flying Goodyear blimps for more than 23 years, told Yahoo Finance. Aboard the blimp Riding in the blimp is a somewhat surreal experience. First, it’s a bit tough to board as it’s basically a hot air balloon that moves around in even the slightest of windy conditions. Once aboard with the help of a well-trained crew, you find a seat out of the eight or so on board and strap in just like you would in an airplane. The blimp isn’t pressurized and hence, has no air conditioner so it does get warm inside. Once reaching a cruising height of 1,500 feet, you can see awesome images of the surrounding landscape and get to open a window to let in some cool air. You can also walk around carefully on the blimp while holding a yellow railing on the blimp’s roof. One of the best opportunities to take a picture is at the rear of the blimp, which offers panoramic views of what’s happening down below. During the flight, the pilot recalls and shares with us fun times in the blimp, including expeditions to cover live sporting events such as golf and football. He says many famous people, including David Letterman, have ridden in the Goodyear Blimp. There are three Goodyear blimps in service in the United States and one overseas, the pilot points out. After an hour in the blimp, it’s time to descend. The blimp lands rather effortlessly, and a series of crew members tie it down for stability. Another group of visitors quickly aboard, and the Yahoo Finance team exits off of the blimp into a safe distance, in search of its next expedition. It may not be as cool as flying in the Goodyear Blimp, but we will try our hardest.

  • Haiti quake survivors clamor for food, doctors, shelter

    LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) -Lanette Nuel sits listlessly next to her daughter's corpse outside the main hospital of Les Cayes in southwestern Haiti. The hospital was even more overwhelmed on Tuesday than before as patients who were camping outside moved indoors overnight to escape Tropical Storm Grace, which swept through the same region hit by the magnitude 7.2 quake. Flooding and heavy rains interrupted efforts to search for survivors and help those left homeless or without food and water by the quake, which killed at least 1,400 people and injured thousands.

  • Fans involved in brawl at Rams-Chargers game will be banned from SoFi Stadium

    SoFi Stadium is banning the fans involved in Saturday's brawl during the Rams-Chargers game.

  • Tim Tebow looked lost on the field during his first game as an NFL tight end

    Tim Tebow is taking another shot at the NFL as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His debut wasn't pretty.

  • Trevor Lawrence could be in trouble in Jaguars’ limited passing game

    If the Jacksonville Jaguars don't expand their passing concepts, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence might be in trouble.

  • Roster Moves: Cowboys release 3 players, move 2 to injured list

    The first preseason roster cut came for Dallas on Tuesday, with the Cowboys making some strategic moves to IR to keep some talent in-house. | From @CDBurnett7

  • Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

    Football player will step away from Team USA