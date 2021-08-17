The Eagles face numerous questions entering the 2021 season | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Finance Video

Story by: Brian SozziExperience Design and Animation: Broad Studios Design As Yahoo Finance learned firsthand during a visit to Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Akron, Ohio, headquarters, Goodyear isn’t only known for powering cars with its innovative tires going back to 1898. Also etched in the history books is none other than the iconic Goodyear Blimp, which Yahoo Finance caught a ride in on a sunny Wednesday afternoon. But first, a little blimp history lesson. In search of new business opportunities in the early 1900s, Goodyear entered the aircraft and lighter-than-air balloon industries. That led to the development of the company’s first balloon in 1912. The company then began flying balloons in national and international competitions. In 1917, Goodyear started making airships (the founding father of today’s blimps) for the U.S. Navy. Meanwhile, in 1919 Goodyear was flying an open air cockpit blimp with onlookers gawking down below. By the Roaring ‘20s, Goodyear Blimps became a mainstay in the sky, from Ohio (Goodyear’s home state) to Florida. Built in 1925, the first Goodyear Blimp used for commercial purposes was produced. Dubbed the Pilgrim, the airship was the first one in non-rigid form to use helium. By 1930, the Defender blimp was released. Its claim to fame: It was the first airship to carry a lighted sign. In the 1940s, the innovation inside the Goodyear Blimp began to ascend, yet again. The Reliance, Ranger and Resolute hit the air in 1940. They were the first to be equipped with a record player, microphone and loudspeaker so they could “blimp cast” as Goodyear calls it from the blimp. Another big moment for the Goodyear Blimp came on Jan. 1, 1955. That was when the Enterprise V became the first aerial platform to broadcast on live TV the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. In the 1960s, the Goodyear Blimp received an incandescent sign on the outside. It also started to hover over major sporting events, with even larger blimps. In 1963, there was the Mayflower VI stretching to 147 feet in length. The first Super Bowl was played on Jan. 15, 1967 and the Goodyear Blimp was there to provide live aerial views. Through the years, the Goodyear Blimp continues to receive various technological advancements and flies over more sporting events (such as golf tournaments). Today, the Goodyear Blimp is as fascinating to see and ride in as Yahoo Finance learned firsthand. The new Goodyear Blimp is 246 feet long and 65 feet wide. The model — formally called the LZ N07-101 — has a maximum speed of 73 mph, one of the blimp’s pilots, who has been flying Goodyear blimps for more than 23 years, told Yahoo Finance. Aboard the blimp Riding in the blimp is a somewhat surreal experience. First, it’s a bit tough to board as it’s basically a hot air balloon that moves around in even the slightest of windy conditions. Once aboard with the help of a well-trained crew, you find a seat out of the eight or so on board and strap in just like you would in an airplane. The blimp isn’t pressurized and hence, has no air conditioner so it does get warm inside. Once reaching a cruising height of 1,500 feet, you can see awesome images of the surrounding landscape and get to open a window to let in some cool air. You can also walk around carefully on the blimp while holding a yellow railing on the blimp’s roof. One of the best opportunities to take a picture is at the rear of the blimp, which offers panoramic views of what’s happening down below. During the flight, the pilot recalls and shares with us fun times in the blimp, including expeditions to cover live sporting events such as golf and football. He says many famous people, including David Letterman, have ridden in the Goodyear Blimp. There are three Goodyear blimps in service in the United States and one overseas, the pilot points out. After an hour in the blimp, it’s time to descend. The blimp lands rather effortlessly, and a series of crew members tie it down for stability. Another group of visitors quickly aboard, and the Yahoo Finance team exits off of the blimp into a safe distance, in search of its next expedition. It may not be as cool as flying in the Goodyear Blimp, but we will try our hardest.