Eagles to face Johnathan Abram in Week 12 after he’s claimed by the Packers

The Packers claimed former Raiders’ Johnathan Abram on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2022

The Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, where they’ll unveil the all-black helmet, and they’ll face former Raiders safety Johnathan Abram.

Released on Tuesday, the former first-round pick was claimed by the Packers on Wednesday afternoon.

A star out of Mississippi State, Abram has slipped on the depth chart behind Duron Harmon and rookie Trevon Moehrig-Woodard.

Abram had a career-high 116 total tackles with four passes defended and an interception during 14 appearances in 2021, but his play has slipped dramatically in 2022.

Abram has 48 total tackles and one pass defended through eight games this season, and as a fourth-year player, he’ll be subject to waivers rather than outright release.

In 168 snaps against the run this season, Abram has a 43.4 grade per PFF.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire