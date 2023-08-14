Eagles to face Ezekiel Elliott in season opener as veteran RB nears deal with Patriots

The Eagles will continue their rivalry with Ezekiel Elliott in 2023 after the running back signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

Elliott, 27, was released after eight seasons in Dallas as he was set to count $16.7 million against the salary cap with a $10.9 million non-guaranteed base salary.

The former Ohio State star had a career-low 876 rushing yards in 2022; he scored 12 touchdowns and remained a top short-yardage running back and pass protector, something that can transition to what New England wants to do on offense.

In 12 career games against the Eagles, Elliott has 233 carries for 1,107 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Elliott finished his career in Dallas with 1,881 carries for 8,262 yards and 68 rushing touchdowns. He caught 305 passes for 1,336 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire