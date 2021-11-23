Eagles will face another play caller in Week 12 after Giants fire OC Jason Garrett

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
An already frustrating Tuesday in New York just got worse as the New York Giants have fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the team announced Tuesday.

Freddie Kitchens, a senior offensive assistant, and the former Cleveland Browns head coach is Garrett’s likely replacement.

Coming off a bye week and getting most of their offensive stars back into the lineup, the Giants were blasted 30-10 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to drop to 3-7 on the season.

The Giants are averaging 18.9 points per game, which ranks 25th out of 32 NFL teams, and 322.8 yards per game, which ranks 23rd.

