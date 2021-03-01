Eagles to face AFC East opponent on the road when NFL adds a 17th game in 2021

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

The NFL is headed toward expanding its regular-season schedule to 17 games in 2021 and Peter King of FMIA has provided some context on what an extended season could look like.

The 17-game schedule is highly likely in 2021. No surprise there. TV partners and NFL schedulers are working under the assumption that the 17-game schedule (the way was paved for it last March when players approved a new CBA) will debut in 2021. The league calendar gets pushed back one week, with a likely Feb. 13 Super Bowl in Los Angeles. No extra bye—17 games in 18 weekends. Super Bowl LVI, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, 2022 and airing on NBC, has not been officially moved yet. The league hasn’t said a word about moving the game to officials in Los Angeles. But the NFL won’t start the season on the ratings-quashing Labor Day Weekend, and the league doesn’t want to add an extra regular-season bye week. So that adds up to Feb. 13, which would be the latest Super Bowl in history. [BLG Note: The Eagles will play the Jets this year if there’s a 17th game.

King provided some insight into the formula and who that road opponent for Week 17 will be.

When the NFL was choosing options, the formula that prevailed—follow me now—was AFC versus NFC, cross-conference matchup from two years ago, 2021 matchup based on 2020 standings. Now that you’re totally confused, here’s an example: The four AFC West teams played the four NFC North teams in 2019. In 2020, Kansas City finished in first place in the AFC West, Green Bay first in the NFC North. So in 2021, it’s AFC West against NFC North, and 1-versus-1 from ’20 becomes Green Bay versus Kansas City.

The Eagles will face the Jets since both teams had last-place finishes in their respective divisions.

