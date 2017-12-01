Eagles eye NFL playoffs in Seahawks test

Head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles Doug Pederson talks with quarterback Carson Wentz during their game against the Arizona Cardinals, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 8, 2017 Head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles Doug Pederson talks with quarterback Carson Wentz during their game against the Arizona Cardinals, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 8, 2017 (AFP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Los Angeles (AFP) - The Philadelphia Eagles will aim to become the first team to seal their place in the NFL playoffs on Sunday as they chase victory over a depleted Seattle Seahawks.

A series of dominant performances has left the Eagles sitting at 10-1 on top of the NFC East, and head coach Doug Pederson's team will clinch top spot with a win in Seattle this weekend.

Pederson however has insisted the Eagles will not be content with first place in the NFC East, maintaining that his team are eyeing home-field advantage in the playoffs.

"It's one of our goals to win the NFC East," Pederson said. "But the bigger message is you're still playing and fighting for home-field (advantage in the playoffs).

"You're fighting for that first-round bye if possible."

With second-year quarterback Carson Wentz in exceptional form, the Eagles have emerged as the team to beat in the NFL this year.

Philadelphia arrive in Seattle on the back of nine straight victories. They have won each of their last three games by a margin of 28 points.

Eagles coach Pederson said there was no danger of his team getting ahead of themselves as the playoffs loom.

"The message is the same as it always is," Pederson said. "We've just got to focus on one week, one game at a time. We'll take care of next week next week."

The Eagles -- who boast the most potent offense in the NFL -- are facing a Seahawks team missing two of its most influential defensive linchpins, with safety Kam Chancellor and cornerback Richard Sherman both out injured for the season.

Wentz hinted the Eagles would attempt to exploit the Seahawks' makeshift defense.

"They have good backups that have stepped up. But anytime you lose two guys like that, it changes things a little bit," Wentz said this week. "You can maybe be a little bit more aggressive."

- 'Hungry' Vikings -

The Eagles trip to the Pacific Northwest is the first of two road games, with a visit to the 8-3 Los Angeles Rams looming later next month.

The Rams can go further clear at the top of the NFC West with a win in their game at the Arizona Cardinals (5-6) on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) can edge closer to the playoffs when they travel to the resurgent Atlanta Falcons.

The Vikings are on a hot streak of seven victories in a row, a year after missing out on the playoffs.

Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum said the Vikings had been spurred on by the disappointment of failing to make the postseason last year.

"We've yet to accomplish everything we want to accomplish, and we've got a lot of work ahead of us, but we're hungry for it," said Keenum. "I think everybody in this locker room is hungry."

The Falcons -- last season's Super Bowl runners-up -- have reeled off wins over Dallas, Seattle and Tampa Bay to improve to 7-4.

The other eye-catching game of the day sees a battle of the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, who are both on 8-3 at the top of the NFC South.

- Brady's Buffalo hunt -

In the AFC meanwhile, Tom Brady has shrugged off a fitness scare after playing with a sore Achilles last week and will line up for New England (9-2) against Buffalo.

The Patriots routed Miami 35-17 in their last outing and Sunday's trip to Buffalo is the first in a three-game stint on the road that culminates with a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 17.

Buffalo has been a happy hunting ground for Brady during his career however, with 13 wins against only two defeats since his debut 2001 season.

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott believes the reigning Super Bowl champions are even more formidable this season.

"I think they're better (than last year's team), honestly," McDermott said. "This is an outstanding football team, not that the other ones weren't.

"It just seems like now with the addition of some of other players that they've added to on the roster with the addition of (Brandin) Cooks and some of the other player's they've been able to add the last really X amount of months I think this is a dynamite football team."