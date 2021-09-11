Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata had an unlikely path to the NFL, but he has found success, and now he’s being richly rewarded.

Mailata and the Eagles have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

When the Eagles took Mailata in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, he was viewed as a major prospect. Although he was huge and athletic, he grew up in Australia and had played rugby, not football, and no one was sure what to make of his NFL prospects. He didn’t play at all in 2018 or 2019, and no one was sure what kind of future he had.

But in 2020, Mailata became the Eagles’ starting left tackle, and he played enough to convince the Eagles’ decision-makers that he’s their long-term answer.

The 24-year-old Mailata had been slated to make $850,000 this season in the final year of his rookie contract. Now he’s doing to make big money for years to come.

Eagles extend Jordan Mailata originally appeared on Pro Football Talk