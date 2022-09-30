Eagles expected to be without Boston Scott for Jaguars game

Eagles expected to be down a running back for Jaguars game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A.J. Brown is expected to play, but Boston Scott is expected to miss the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars Sunday.

Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons, but Nick Sirianni said the Eagles’ leading receiver “will be ready” to play this weekend.

Scott, who suffered a rib injury in the Washington game last weekend, is not expected to be available.

“Boston will probably be out,” Sirianni said Friday morning. “We’re hoping for the following week. We’ll see what happens.”

Scott has 10 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown and one catch for two yards this year, but he’s averaged 4.3 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns since 2019 and has 63 catches for 501 more yards.

With Scott inactive, Kenny Gainwell should get more playing time and Trey Sermon could make his Eagles debut. Scott hasn't missed a game with an injury since 2019.

Gainwell, who had 544 scrimmage yards last year as a rookie, has just 56 yards so far this year, but he has scored two touchdowns.

The Eagles claimed Sermon off waivers from the 49ers just before the regular season began. He’s been inactive for the Eagles’ first three games but will likely be the Eagles’ third back on Sunday, when they face the Jaguars at the Linc.

Sermon averaged 4.1 yards with one TD on 41 carries in nine games with the 49ers last year and had three catches for 26 yards.

“I think (he’s picked up the offense) really well,” Sirianni said. “He’s a smart guy and Jemal (Singleton) is a really good coach, so they’ve spent a lot of time working together.

“One thing we’re doing this year that’s really helped, you know we have the developmental period at the end (of practice). Another attempt to develop young players and develop guys who weren’t here for training camp – kind of like we did with Gardner Minshew (last year) – we’re doing a developmental walkthrough before each walkthrough to get an extra eight reps there, and we’re also doing a 2’s vs. 1’s, 1’s vs. 2’s, where we’re actually running our plays vs. the defense and vice versa, and those reps add up.

Story continues

“Trey’s done a great job picking it up, Jamel’s done a great job coaching it, and he’s getting a lot of reps doing it.”

Miles Sanders (hip) and DeVonta Smith (back), who were limited on Wednesday, were both full participants on Thursday. Landon Dickerson (foot) and Darius Slay (back) were both limited on Wednesday. Slay was full on Thursday and Dickerson limited.

Friday’s injury report will be out this afternoon, but it appears that Scott is the only player who is likely to miss the Jaguars game.