Eagles expected to sign CFL offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to a futures deal

#Eagles expected to sign #CFL offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 9, 2023

The Eagles have started their Wild Card Weekend bye and as the team starts preparation for the postseason, they’re still looking ahead to roster building.

Aaron Wilson is reporting that Philadelphia is expected to sign CFL offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to a futures deal.

The Eagles had Good-Jones in for a workout back in November and he has ties to the organization.

A star offensive tackle with the Calgary Stampeders, Good-Jones originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft and was released following training camp.

With Calgary in 2021, Good-Jones played in seven regular-season games, starting seven at right tackle.

At Iowa State, Good-Jones started 49 games, was named honorable mention all-Big 12 Conference in 2017 and 2018, and was named first-team all-conference in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire