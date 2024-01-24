Eagles expected to pursue Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator position

The Dolphins are shaking things up on the defensive side of the football, and that could help the Eagles right a wrong after the Jonathan Gannon fiasco.

Vic Fangio is out as defensive coordinator in Miami, as the veteran coach and Miami’s Mike McDaniel have decided to part ways. Fangio wants to be closer to his family in Pennslyvania, and Philadelphia happens to have a vacancy after firing Sean Desai.

After interviewing Mike Caldwell and Ron Rivera, Adam Schefter is reporting that Fangio will be the Eagles coordinator target going forward.

The Dolphins and Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways, sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. Fangio now will be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to hire as their defensive coordinator, and a deal is expected. Miami is allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his… pic.twitter.com/HjyMAC2S0p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

Fangio, who had been one of the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidates last offseason, was Denver’s head coach from 2019-21, going 19-30.

Fangio spent the Super Bowl run with the Eagles but took the Dolphins coordinator job, expecting Jonathan Gannon to remain in Philadelphia.

Gannon bolted to Arizona to coach the Cardinals, and after missing out on Fangio, the Eagles landed on Sean Desai.

