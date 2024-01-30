Eagles are expected to hire Karl Scott as defensive backs coach

We forecasted significant changes in Philadelphia after the Birds’ late-season collapse, and the Eagles continue to retool their 2024 coaching staff.

They are reportedly hiring a couple of new defensive position coaches from Seattle.

Vic Fangio is here as the new defensive coordinator, and Philadelphia is expected to hire former Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt as their new defensive line coach and is set to hire former Seahawks secondary coach/pass game coordinator Karl Scott as their defensive backs coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

The #Eagles are expected to hire former #Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt as their D-line coach, per sources. Sweeping staff changes continue under Nick Sirianni, who also is expected to hire one of Hurtt’s assistants in Seattle, Karl Scott, to coach DBs. pic.twitter.com/JlGbVqiy2U — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2024

Scott had spent the last two years as the Seahawks’ secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

In Seattle, Scott was responsible for the elite play and development of Devon Witherspoon, Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, and Michael Jackson.

The 38-year-old Scott previously coached defensive backs for the Vikings in 2021 and coached the secondary at Alabama from 2018-2020.

Scott was on Nick Saban’s staff along with CB Josh Jobe, QB Jalen Hurts, WR DeVonta Smith, and OL Landon Dickerson.

