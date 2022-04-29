Eagles expected to decline fifth-year option on LT Andre Dillard

#Eagles not expected to pick up Andre Dillard’s 5fth-year option, NFL source said. Shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. As for whether he’ll be traded during the draft, have to imagine team wants Day 2 pick for a starting-caliber LT. Unlikely to find willing partners now. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 29, 2022

Day two of the NFL draft is set to get underway shortly and Philadelphia is back in the news, reporting that the Eagles are not expected to pick up the fifth-year option on 2019 first-round pick, Andre Dillard.

The move isn’t a surprise after Dillard lost the training camp battle with Jordan Mailata last summer, resulting in the former Australian Pro Rugby player signing a massive deal before free agency.

The Eagles traded up to No. 22 overall in 2019 to draft Dillard out of Washington State, and he would have been due almost $12 million in 2023 as a backup. Philadelphia would ideally like to trade Dillard during the draft to recoup some of the assets lost in the Jordan Davis and A.J. Brown deals from Thursday night.

