Eagles expect DeSean Jackson to practice this week

The Eagles may be in the market for roster help via a trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline and they are also be getting closer to having a key offensive player back into the lineup.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been out since suffering an abdominal injury in Week Two, but head coach Doug Pederson’s latest update on the wideout’s condition shows some progress. Pederson said at a Monday press conference that the team will incorporate Jackson back into practice “a little bit” on Wednesday.

That may not be enough time to get Jackson ready for their Week Nine game against the Bears, but the Eagles have a bye in Week 10 and a good week of practice should set him up for a post-bye return if he doesn’t play this week.

Pederson said that running back Darren Sproles should be on a similar plan. Linebacker Nigel Bradham, defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan and left tackle Jason Peters are a bit further away. Pederson also confirmed that running back Miles Sanders is doing well after hurting his shoulder on Sunday.