Eagles expect DeSean Jackson, Lane Johnson to play Thursday

The Eagles will be missing several key players on offense due to injury when they face the Giants on Thursday night, but the team is set to get a couple of players back in action.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that wide receiver DeSean Jackson and right tackle Lane Johnson are expected to play. Jackson has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury while Johnson missed last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with an ankle injury that’s been bothering him for weeks.

That injury knocked Johnson out of games in Weeks Four and Five, so it will bear watching to see if he can make it through the entire game.

Pederson does not expect wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) to play. Jeffery has not played yet this season and it increasingly looks like the Eagles erred by not placing him on the regular season version of the PUP list. It would have guaranteed Jeffery missed the first six weeks of the year, but would have given them a roster spot they could use given all of their injuries.

Running back Miles Sanders (knee), tight end Zach Ertz (ankle), and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad) are set to miss the game.

