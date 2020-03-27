A report earlier Friday revealed the Eagles have picked up the 2021 option on tight end Zach Ertz’s contract. That isn’t the only option the team has picked up.

They also have exercised the options on the contracts of quarterback Carson Wentz, receiver Alshon Jeffery, defensive end Brandon Graham and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The moves are procedural.

Wentz is scheduled to make $1.38 million and $15.4 million in base salaries over the next two seasons.

He signed a four-year, $128 million extension last year.

In 2019, Wentz completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,039 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Eagles also exercise options on Carson Wentz, others originally appeared on Pro Football Talk