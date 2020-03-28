Eagles exercise 2021 options on Wentz, Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles exercised contract options on six players Friday, including quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Ertz, 29, will earn $8 million in 2020 and $8.25 million in 2021.

He registered 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season, earning his third consecutive selection to the Pro Bowl. Ertz has 525 receptions for 5,743 yards and 35 touchdowns in 106 games since the Eagles made him a second-round pick in 2013.

Wentz's option had to be picked up Friday or else the quarterback's 2020 salary would have ballooned to more than $30 million this year and the remainder of his four-year extension voided. Instead, Wentz will have a base salary of $1.38 million this year with an $18.65 cap hit.

Jeffery's option for this season is $1,725,000, and it saved the team from a $16.64 million hit in dead money if it were to release the wide receiver after June 1.

The Eagles also picked up options for defensive end Brandon Graham, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and defensive lineman Malik Jackson.

--Field Level Media