Eagles exec Jon Ferrari expected to be promoted to assistant GM: report

In the wake of numerous scouting department losses, the Eagles are expected to promote Jon Ferrari to an assistant general position, according to long-time Steelers reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, formerly of NFL Network.

Kinkhabwala also tweeted that Brandon Hunt, who was up for the Steelers’ GM position, is a candidate for a position with the Eagles.

Ferrari has an interesting background. He spent 2007 through 2016 with the NFL, where he worked with management council on labor issues, and from 2011 through 2016 he was manager of labor relations and also oversaw the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program.

The Eagles hired Ferrari in 2016 as manager of football compliance. He was promoted to director of compliance in 2017, in 2018 to director of football operations and in 2019 to vice president of football operations and compliance.

Hunt, currently the Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator, interviewed twice with the Steelers for their GM opening, but with Omar Khan reportedly now getting that job and Andy Weidl getting the assistant GM position, Hunt would appear to be blocked in Pittsburgh.

Long-time Steelers GM Kevin Colbert planned to retire after the draft.

Hunt initially interviewed with the Eagles earlier this month and has also interviewed with the Raiders and Bills for front office positions this offseason.

Hunt, a Pittsburgh native, was first hired by the Steelers in 2005, starting out as an intern before joining the Texans’ scouting department in 2007. He returned to the Steelers as pro scouting coordinator in 2010.

Since the end of this past season, the Eagles have lost four top executives from the scouting department – co-directors of player personnel Ian Cunningham (Bears) and Brandon Brown (Giants), vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche (Browns) and Weidl (Steelers) have all left for assistant general manager positions.

There have been several other lower-level departures this offseason, and 75-year-old senior football adviser Tom Donahoe also stepped away.