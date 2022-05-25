Eagles exec Andy Weidl expected to become Steelers assistant GM

The Pittsburgh Steelers must have been impressed with what they saw in two interviews with Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl. Although he isn’t going to be the Steelers next general manager, NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala is reporting that Weidl is going to be named to an assistant general manager position with Pittsburgh.

As far as the Steelers GM vacancy, this seems to be saved for Steelers current vice president of football and business administration, Omar Khan. The team is expected to announce the changes later on this week. The Steelers haven’t traditionally had an assistant GM but adding one to help Khan with the transition makes a lot of sense.

Pittsburgh native and #Eagles VP of Player Personnel Andy Wiedl is slated to be named #Steelers’ new assistant GM, multiple sources around the league tell me. That means signs point to longtime Steelers exec Omar Khan emerging as winner of the search to replace Kevin Colbert. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 25, 2022

