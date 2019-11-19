Eagles need to find out exactly what they have in JJ Arcega-Whiteside

For most teams, it wouldn't have been a huge deal. Guy makes a catch. Big whoop.

For this team? It was monumental.

For any wide receiver on the post-DeSean Jackson 2019 Eagles to record a 29-yard reception, that's a rarity.

For a rookie who we're all waiting to see something positive from, it was virtually historic.

Rookie second-round pick JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who had just two catches for 14 yards to show for his first nine NFL games, had a big 29-yarder in the fourth quarter of the Eagles-Patriots game Sunday at the Linc.

To put that into context, it was the fourth-longest reception by an Eagles wide receiver in the post-Jackson Era (since Week 2).

"The game, everything kind of slowed down, definitely, knowing the plays and getting a little more experience here and there," Arcega-Whiteside said. "But every day you've got to learn from your mistakes. I definitely did some good things, but I'm sure there's some mistakes in there, too."

Arcega-Whiteside has been one of the biggest mysteries on the team this year.

Why was a rookie who had such a promising preseason unable to get on the field while the rest of the Eagles' wide receivers sputtered and struggled?

He played 128 snaps against the Falcons and Lions, when Alshon Jeffery was hurt, then got just 43 snaps - with no catches - over the next six weeks.

With Jeffery sidelined again, Arcega-Whiteside got 19 snaps Sunday, his most since Week 3.

He had a nine-yard catch in the first quarter that was wiped out by a penalty, then early in the fourth quarter made a nice grab for 29 yards on a 1st-and-10 from the Eagles' 6-yard-line, getting the Eagles out of the soup.

Believe it or not, that was the 4th-longest catch this year against the Patriots, the longest by a rookie.

That was Arcega-Whiteside's only catch in the Eagles' 17-10 loss, but it was definitely an encouraging step.

The Eagles are desperate for anything from their wide receivers. Any positive sign is huge.

Just with that one 29-yard catch, Arcega-Whiteside had more yards than Nelson Agholor in five of Agholor's last seven games and more catches than Mack Hollins has in his last six games.

Small steps.

"There were some times where I got open, there were some times I didn't get open and I've got to look at it and learn from it and see how I can get better," he said. "No matter how big or small the play is you've just got to build off each play and learn from the ones that don't go your way, because the second you get complacent, bad things happen."

Arcega-Whiteside's catch was the longest by an Eagles rookie wide receiver since Hollins had a 64-yarder against the Redskins in 2017.

"Making plays feels good," he said. "They feel better when you win, but every day just stack it, build off of this and keep it going. Just build off every success, learn from every failure and get better."

You would think Arcega-Whitside has earned some more playing time. How do you not play this kid?

He's got the size, he's got the hands, he's got the ball control, and he's getting more and more comfortable in the offense.

The Eagles need to find out exactly what they have in Arcega-Whiteside. Because there's a decent chance it's more than we're seeing from anybody else.





