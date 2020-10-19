Eagles estimated injury report: Malik Jackson among 6 to sit out; Alshon Jeffery listed as limited

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles released their estimated injury report for Thursday night’s matchup with the New York Giants and 11 players landed on the list.


DNP: Driscoll (ankle), Ertz (ankle), M Jackson (quadricep), Johnson (ankle), Sanders (knee), Wallace (shoulder).

LIMITED: Epps (rib), D Jackson (hamstring), Jeffery (foot), Maddox (ankle), Riley (rib).

Ertz and Sanders will both likely miss a few weeks, while Lane Johnson could be held out another week as well.