Eagles estimated injury report: Malik Jackson among 6 to sit out; Alshon Jeffery listed as limited

The Philadelphia Eagles released their estimated injury report for Thursday night’s matchup with the New York Giants and 11 players landed on the list.
#Eagles Monday Practice Report (an estimation):
DNP: Driscoll (ankle), Ertz (ankle), M Jackson (quadricep), Johnson (ankle), Sanders (knee), Wallace (shoulder).
LIMITED: Epps (rib), D Jackson (hamstring), Jeffery (foot), Maddox (ankle), Riley (rib).
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 19, 2020
DNP: Driscoll (ankle), Ertz (ankle), M Jackson (quadricep), Johnson (ankle), Sanders (knee), Wallace (shoulder).
LIMITED: Epps (rib), D Jackson (hamstring), Jeffery (foot), Maddox (ankle), Riley (rib).
Ertz and Sanders will both likely miss a few weeks, while Lane Johnson could be held out another week as well.