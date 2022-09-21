Eagles estimated injury report: Haason Reddick among 3 listed as limited ahead of matchup vs. Commanders

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/zDtuz2YKO0 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 21, 2022

The Eagles returned to practice on Wednesday, and three players landed on the injury report as the team started preparing for the Commanders.

An estimated injury designation because the team held a walkthrough, Haason Reddick, Avonte Maddox, and Quez Watkins are battling some discomfort.

Watkins is dealing with an illness, while Maddox (back) and Reddick (knee) are players to watch.

Washington’s injury woes are also something to watch, with the Commanders having nine players land on their initial injury report.

