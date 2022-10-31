The Eagles are “still working through” defensive tackle Jordan Davis‘ diagnosis on his injured right ankle, coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. He did allow that Davis is unlikely to play in Thursday Night Football, and he did not dispute an NFL Media report that Davis has a high-ankle sprain.

“I’m never going to put a timetable on him, and I know you didn’t ask for a timetable, but probably not going to be going this week,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see how it goes and how everything is working through it. Like you said, he has an ankle, but I don’t know the extent of it yet, of how long he’s going to be out.”

Davis was one of two players estimated as non-participants in Monday’s practice.

He left the game with 3:20 left in the first half and ended up being carted to the training room from the sideline. Davis wore a walking boot and was on crutches leaving the locker room.

The rookie was averaging 23 snaps a game this season and totaled 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry. Javon Hargrave and Marlon Tuipulotu will help replace Davis.

Cornerback Josiah Scott also has an ankle injury, and he, too, was estimated as DNP on the practice report Monday.

The Eagles gave 10 other players the day off.

Cornerback James Bradberry, receiver A.J. Brown, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, offensive guard Landon Dickerson, defensive end Brandon Graham, right tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, offensive guard Isaac Seumalo, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive end Josh Sweat had a rest day.

Eagles estimate Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott as DNP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk