Eagles get entire 2024 draft class under contract
The Eagles on Thursday announced that first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell has signed his rookie contract.
That means all nine Eagles draft picks are now under contract.
As a first-round pick, Mitchell’s contract is a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option for the 2028 season that must be exercised by the Eagles after the third year of the deal.
The Eagles’ entire rookie pool for 2024 is $10,680,595 and will take up $3,525,595, according to OverTheCap.
Before the 2011 CBA, you would see a lot of rookie holdouts and contracts that were slow to come together. But these days, slotted pay has done away with a lot of those issues. The only things that typically hold up deals in this age of the NFL, according to CBS Sports’ Joel Corry (a former agent), are the payment schedule of the signing bonus and offseason language.
Thanks to OverTheCap, here’s a look at the value of the Eagles’ contracts (base salaries and cap numbers) for their 2024 draft class:
Round 1-22: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
2024: $795,000 / $2,694,198
2025: $1,468,550 / $3,367,748
2026: $2,142,100 / $4,041,298
2027: $2,815,650 / $4,714,848
2028: Fifth-year option
Round 2-40: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
2024: $795,000 / $1,687,930
2025: $1,216,983 / $2,109,913
2026: $1,638,966 / $2,531,896
2027: $2,060,949 / $2,953,879
Round 3-94: Jalyx Hunt, OLB, Houston Christian
2024: $795,000 / $1,024,189
2025: $1,051,047 / $1,280,236
2026: $1,307,094 / $1,536,283
2027: $1,563,141 / $1,792,330
Round 4-127: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
2024: $795,000 / $974,241
2025: $960,000 / $1,139,241
2026: $1,075,000 / $1,254,241
2027: $1,190,000 / $1,369,241
Round 5-152: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
2024: $795,000 / $878,574
2025: $960,000 / $1,043,574
2026: $1,075,000 / $1,158,574
2027: $1,190,000 / $1,273, 574
Round 5-155: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
2024: $795,000 / $877,117
2025: $960,000 / $1,042,117
2026: $1,075,000 / $1,157,117
2027: $1,190,000 / $1,272,117
Round 5-172: Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan
2024: $795,000 / $858,569
2025: $960,000 / $1,023,569
2026: $1,075,000 / $1,138,569
2027: $1,190,000 / $1,253,569
Round 6-185: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
2024: $795,000 / $844,252
2025: $960,000 / $1,009,252
2026: $1,075,000 / $1,124,252
2027: $1,190,000 / $1,239,252
Round 6-190: Dylan McMahon, OL, NC State
2024: $795,000 / $841,525
2025: $960,000 / $1,006,525
2026: $1,075,000 / $1,121,525
2027: $1,190,000 / $1,236,525